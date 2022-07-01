Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.