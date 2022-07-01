Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

