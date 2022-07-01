Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

KZR stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $499.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 902,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

