Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 61,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,586,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.
Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
Kidpik Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIK)
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kidpik (PIK)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.