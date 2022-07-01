Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 61,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,586,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kidpik Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.