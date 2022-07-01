Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

KRC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

NYSE:KRC opened at $52.33 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

