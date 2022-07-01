KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:KIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. 119,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,944. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 126.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 616,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

