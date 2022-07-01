KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Trading Down 7%

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $296.69 and last traded at $296.69. Approximately 38,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,465,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of KLA by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of KLA by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

