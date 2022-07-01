Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Koil Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Koil Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%.

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

