Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 155.0% in June

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the May 31st total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKPNY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.83) to €4.40 ($4.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 597,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,941. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Koninklijke KPN (Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

