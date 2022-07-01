Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,514 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises about 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Kornit Digital worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after buying an additional 76,415 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

