Kryptomon One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,016.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $35,016.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kryptomon has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00139773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00715759 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00084100 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars.

