Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHNGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $47.31 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.3138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

