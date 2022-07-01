Kusama Price Tops $48.39 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $48.39 or 0.00248571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $409.85 million and approximately $34.31 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00180024 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.98 or 0.01401611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00084835 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.