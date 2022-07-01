Lancashire (LON:LRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.98

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 397.40 ($4.88), with a volume of 1172598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.20 ($4.95).

LRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.32) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 782 ($9.59) to GBX 482 ($5.91) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.44) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 584.71 ($7.17).

The stock has a market cap of £950.61 million and a PE ratio of -18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 392.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 445.79.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($61,273.22).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

