Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,118,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Landstar System by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.17. 1,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,420. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

