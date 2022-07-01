Lannebo Fonder AB Buys 8,865 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB owned about 0.47% of Upland Software worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. 3,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,124. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $461.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

