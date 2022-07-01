Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in June

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $$35.97 during trading hours on Friday. Lawson has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $45.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.
Lawson Company Profile (Get Rating)
