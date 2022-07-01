Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in June

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $$35.97 during trading hours on Friday. Lawson has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $45.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

