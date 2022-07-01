Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 61.4% in June

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBUY traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.69.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

