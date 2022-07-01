Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 61.4% in June

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBUY traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.69.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.