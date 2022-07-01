Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGRDY. Societe Generale upped their target price on Legrand from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legrand from €96.00 ($102.13) to €103.00 ($109.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legrand from €94.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Legrand from €120.00 ($127.66) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $14.70 on Friday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.48%.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

