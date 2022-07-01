Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. MKS Instruments accounts for approximately 0.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.