Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $2.49. Leju shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 34,313 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

