Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $2.49. Leju shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 34,313 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.