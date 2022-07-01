Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LLESY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 1,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

