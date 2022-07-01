Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in June

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,100 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 1,381,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 770.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

