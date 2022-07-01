Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 922,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Leslie’s accounts for about 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LESL opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.