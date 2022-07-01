Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in June

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LTGHY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

