LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

