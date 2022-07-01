Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,987 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $91.17 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

