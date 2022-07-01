Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $196.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.