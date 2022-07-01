Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 718,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,070 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Brands Group worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. Digital Brands Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $8.80.

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.