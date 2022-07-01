Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.