Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.
IVW stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
