Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $226.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.