Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 161 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

