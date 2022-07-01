Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

META opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $233.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

