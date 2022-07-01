Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,088,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

