Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.64 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00005247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $161.09 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.24 or 0.99990632 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 157,933,691 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.