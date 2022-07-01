Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.31. 66,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,004. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

