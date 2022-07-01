Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 223 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

