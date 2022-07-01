Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195,676 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 7.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $411,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $175.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average of $215.44. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

