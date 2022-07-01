LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) were down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 3,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 732,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 713.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 19.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 172,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

