Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Trimmed by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,541,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 979,967 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 4.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,659,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,466. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.55. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.