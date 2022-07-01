Maj Invest Holding A S Purchases 243,339 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,339 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 5.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in KLA were worth $294,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in KLA by 699.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in KLA by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,791 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

KLA stock traded down $19.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.75. 29,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,002. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

