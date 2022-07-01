Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.10 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $4.39 or 0.00022709 BTC on exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00689547 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00084985 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

