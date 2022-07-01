Mango Markets Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00153466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00695218 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00083872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015962 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

