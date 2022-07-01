MAPS (MAPS) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. MAPS has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $197,436.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 44,064,022 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

