Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,025. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

