Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 4.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.89.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $227.29 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.36 and a 200-day moving average of $263.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

