Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.25 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

