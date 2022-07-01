Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Acquires £148.92 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 102 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($182.70).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.37. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.23).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.64) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 204 ($2.50).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.