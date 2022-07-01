Marlin (POND) Hits Market Cap of $35.98 Million

Marlin (POND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $35.98 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.02203768 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00189108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015980 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

