Marlowe (LON:MRL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) price target on the stock.
Marlowe stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £709.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094 ($13.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 848.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 885.85.
Marlowe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.