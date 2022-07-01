Marlowe (LON:MRL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) price target on the stock.

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £709.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094 ($13.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 848.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 885.85.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

